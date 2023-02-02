Triphala: The Herbal Cure for All Your Beauty and Wellness Issues

Do you struggle with indigestion? Do you struggle with bowel movements first thing in the morning? Do you lose your hair after a night of rest? Are you sick of having acne all the time? Do you have dental problems? Are you concerned about your weight? But why stress when there is Ayurveda? For all of the aforementioned issues, Ayurveda offers “Triphala" as a solution.

Due to its therapeutic benefits, the herbal combination known as triphala is extensively utilised in Ayurveda. It can be used as a powder or supplement to treat a wide range of illnesses, from gastrointestinal issues to dental cavities, as well as to lengthen life and enhance general health. The Director & CEO of Nirogam, Puneet Aggarwal, discusses the advantages of this magical leaf.

Describing Triphala.

Tri means “three" and Phala means “fruits," thus Triphala, a polyherbal treatment, is composed of the three fruits Amalaki, Bibhitaki, and Haritaki.

Triphala churna, in accordance with Ayurveda, balances the three doshas of Vata, Kapha, and Pitta. Once your system is in harmony, you will feel energised, free from illnesses, and able to lead an active life.

The three plants that are used to make Triphala churna benefit you in the following ways:

Amalaki, sometimes referred to as Indian gooseberry, is a fruit that helps maintain a healthy Pitta balance. It helps regulate liver function and is rich in antioxidants.

A fiery plant that aids in balancing Kapha is bibhitaki. It helps to regulate the respiratory system and cleanse the intestines.

The antibacterial qualities of haritaki help to balance Vata and enhance your digestive system.

How is triphala powder taken?

Triphala is offered in liquid, pill, capsule, and powder form (churna). Depending on whether option is more convenient for you, you can select it. Triphala is available in powder form, which you can use as a mouthwash, skin care, or hair care product. While you can take Triphala as a pill or capsule if you don’t like the flavour and want to use it internally to improve your digestion.

Triphala powder aids in the removal of toxins from your intestines and enhances digestion. The following are specific health benefits of triphala:

Detoxifies your system:

Your meals will digest more readily, you’ll feel more energised and have plenty of energy throughout the day once the toxins in your body have been eliminated. Once your colon has been cleansed, it will assist you in losing extra weight and feeling more energised. Enhances Heart Health:

When used regularly, triphala is incredibly beneficial for enhancing heart health and lowering dangerous cholesterol levels in the body. It keeps the heart healthy and lowers the chance of arterial hardening in the heart caused by plaque formation. By lowering high blood pressure, this miracle treatment also reduces your risk of developing heart disease. It also shields you against cardiac issues brought on by being overweight or having diabetes. Enhances Eye Health:

Triphala is good for the eyes and prevents conditions including glaucoma, cataracts, and impaired vision. Regular Triphala consumption also enhances vision. Immunity Booster:

Triphala, which is rich in antioxidants and nutrients including Vitamin C, tannins, phenols, polyphenols, flavones, and phytochemicals, works to boost the body’s defence mechanisms. Its anti-inflammatory characteristics help treat colds, cough infections, allergies, and virus attacks while increasing the number of white blood cells in your blood, which strengthens your immune system. Irritable Bowel Syndrome:

In some cases, the herb triphala can aid in reducing the signs and symptoms of IBS. You could consider utilising Triphala churna as a treatment if constipation is one of the main symptoms of IBS. Before utilising Triphala churna to treat your particular IBS symptoms, it is always a good idea to consult an Ayurvedic doctor. If you have IBS with predominant diarrhoea, triphala is not recommended. Dental problems and cavities:

Triphala, an antibacterial and anti-inflammatory plant, aids in preventing a number of dental problems. Avoiding plaque, cavities, and gingivitis can be beneficial. Plaque and fungus infections are prevented by using triphala mouthwash. Enhances Hair Growth:

The antifungal and antibacterial characteristics of triphala powder are excellent for improving the health of your hair. Apply a mixture of triphala powder and coconut oil on the hair and scalp. Wash it off with a gentle shampoo an hour later. For healthy, lustrous hair, use this cure twice per week. Skin Rejuvenating:

Triphala powder, which is high in antioxidants and Vitamin C, rejuvenates the skin by making it supple, smooth, and hydrated. By maintaining the skin well-bound with collagen, it aids in decreasing wrinkles on the skin. By eliminating the bacteria that causes acne and pimples, it rejuvenates the skin.

In short, Triphala has innumerable advantages. Therefore, incorporate this one-stop shop for a range of health conditions into your daily routine to reap the benefits.

