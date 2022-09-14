Trouble Getting Proper Sleep? Lack of Vitamin D Might Be The Reason

Youngsters often stay up late at night either watching their favourite shows, and movies, or playing online games. However, some people often suffer from a sleep condition popularly known as insomnia. They toss and turn in bed, watching the clock tick by but failing to fall asleep. As a result, they wake up in the morning either with a headache or feeling weary and irritated, unable to concentrate on their work.

Reasons

There are several reasons associated with not being able to have a good night’s slumber. Certain medical conditions, underlying diseases, excessive screen time, chronic stress, and a poor diet are some of the most common factors of a poor sleep schedule.

However, according to Psychology Today magazine, the lack of consumption of vitamins, more specifically Vitamin D is the primary cause of inefficient sleep.

Causes

Vitamin D deficiency not only affects your bones and muscles but also causes sleep irregularity. Our body requires certain vitamins that maintain our immune system resulting in good sleep. However, people who lack Vitamin D often find themselves sleeping for short durations.

Our body houses Vitamin-D receptors. When the receptors do not get the required nourishment, they trigger the stress hormone which raises the cortisol levels in the body rendering inadequate sleep. Mostly, people above the age of 50 suffer from Vitamin D deficiency.

How to cope

Although a lack of Vitamin D is a serious problem, there are ways one can consume the vitamin in their body to boost their sleep schedule. Here are 4 effective steps on how to fulfil the lack of Vitamin D in your body.

Sunlight

Sun is the major source of Vitamin D. Spending some time in the sun is the best way to produce Vitamin D naturally in the body.

Seafood and fish

Seafood like shrimps, oysters, tuna, and fatty fish are rich in Vitamin D, good for your body.

Mushroom

Another delish to try to imbibe Vitamin D in your body is mushrooms. Mushrooms have the capability of producing Vitamin D in themselves after exposure to sunlight. This, in turn, helps circulate high levels of Vitamin D to your body as well.

Supplements

Another option to raise the levels of Vitamin D in your body to get better sleep is taking vitamin D supplements. Since these supplements vary in dosage, always seek a doctor’s advice before taking them.

