Troubled by Back Pain? Try These Ayurvedic Tips for Instant Relief

The work-from-home culture was introduced to keep the offices, industries, and earnings of people on track amid the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown. Though the practice has been convenient for many, Ayurveda doctor and co-founder of The Kadamba Tree, Dr Dixa Bhavsar believes it also “has its own sweet problems."

According to the expert, it not only leads to obesity, bloating, indigestion, and constipation but also puts pressure on eyes, and other body parts. One of the major problems faced by most people, who have been working from home, is backache. The ayurvedic practitioner shared that she has consulted over 100 patients this year, who were suffering from back issues. She said that back problems were majorly due to a sedentary lifestyle or working from home.

If back problems have cropped up recently for you, due to spending long hours in a chair, Bhavsar has shared some tips that can help relieve backache. She added that these tips can also help people to maintain the health of their spine.

Advertisement

Check out the post:

>Here are some Tips:

1. While the majority of people cannot sleep without a pillow, it is suggested that you don’t use one. Remove the pillow from under your head while sleeping.

2. Practice simple yoga poses like Bhujanganasana (cobra pose), Makarasana (crocodile pose), Shalabhasana (locust pose), and Markatasana (spinal twist) on a daily basis.

3. It is advised that you don’t sit in the same position for more than two hours. Keep taking five-minute breaks to stretch your body.

4. Massage your back regularly, especially before going to sleep, with oils like mustard or sesame help. You can also use ayurvedic oils like Mahanarayan oil, Ashwagandha oil, and Dhanwantaram oil.

Bhavsar mentioned that if the back pain is due to nerve compression or chronic, then Ayurveda medicines along with these tips can assist people in managing their pain effectively.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.