Troubled by Hair Problems? Well, Curry Leaves May Help You a Great Deal

Curry leaves or curry patta are often used in food in Indian households. Curry leaves have been the best tastemakers for Indian cuisines. It is also considered a medicinal plant, which maintains our health. However, do you know that curry leaves benefit our hair too.

Paste made of curry leaves can eliminate the problem of hair loss or dryness. Curry leaves are rich in vitamins, minerals and nutrients that benefit our health.

Removes dandruff

Applying the paste of curry leaves will remove dandruff from your hair. First, grind it and mix it in curd. After this, massage the hair roots with this paste and leave it on for half-an-hour and then wash it. You will notice the dandruff in your hair reduced.

Removes grey hair

The use of paste of curry leaves will also remove the grey hair. Boil some fenugreek seeds in coconut oil. Now, when it turns red, add curry leaves in it. Now, apply this oil to your hair before sleeping and wash it with shampoo in the morning.

Apply paste of henna mehendi and curry leaves

Grind curry leaves and mix them in henna mehendi and apply it on your hair. It will turn your hair black and also improve the health of your hair.

Reduces hair fall

Applying curry leaves reduces the hair fall as well. Mix some curry leaves in coconut oil and boil it until it turns black. Now, use it as hair oil. You will see positive results in a few days.

