Home » News » Lifestyle » Try Almond-Pistachio Cream For Naturally Glowing And Clear Skin

Try Almond-Pistachio Cream For Naturally Glowing And Clear Skin

Almonds and pistachios are considered the best sources of antioxidants and vitamin E, which help increase the skin’s glow.

Advertisement

By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: November 14, 2022, 12:23 IST

Delhi, India

A dose of almond and pistachio cream, made at home, can give you clear bright skin in minutes.
A dose of almond and pistachio cream, made at home, can give you clear bright skin in minutes.

We all know dry fruits are very good for our health. But, do you know that almonds and pistachio can also give a boost to your dull, lifeless skin? Yes, you heard that right. A dose of almond and pistachio cream, made at home, can give you clear bright skin in minutes. Almonds and pistachios are considered the best sources of antioxidants and vitamin E, which help increase the skin’s glow.

Ingredients to make almond and pistachio cream:

Advertisement

5-10 almonds

5-10 pistachios

1 teaspoon rose water

1 teaspoon aloe vera gel

Half a teaspoon of almond oil

Keep in mind that the number of almonds and pistachios should be equal in the paste.

Procedure:

Step 1: To make the cream, first soak the almonds and pistachios in water.

Step 2: After 20 minutes, remove their peels and grind them.

Step 3: After this, add rose water, aloe vera gel and almond oil to the paste and keep it in a container. Now, it is ready for use. You can use this cream for up to a week.

Application:

You can apply almond pistachio cream on the skin anytime. But for better results, use this cream every night before going to sleep. With the help of this cream, your skin will start to look fresh and spotless within a week.

Benefits:

The antioxidant properties and vitamin E elements present in almonds and pistachios make the skin soft and smooth, by relieving the skin of free radicals. It also treats nail acne, blackheads and whiteheads, by controlling the extra oil on the skin. Using the cream regularly can help you get rid of wrinkles and blemishes.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Lifestyle DeskOur life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: November 14, 2022, 12:23 IST
last updated: November 14, 2022, 12:23 IST

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Is A Sight To Behold In Animal-print Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Sexiest Bikini Looks In These Pics

+10PHOTOS

Children's Day 2022: Shah Rukh Khan to Saif Ali Khan; See Rare Childhood Pics of Famous Bollywood Actors