Try Almond-Pistachio Cream For Naturally Glowing And Clear Skin

We all know dry fruits are very good for our health. But, do you know that almonds and pistachio can also give a boost to your dull, lifeless skin? Yes, you heard that right. A dose of almond and pistachio cream, made at home, can give you clear bright skin in minutes. Almonds and pistachios are considered the best sources of antioxidants and vitamin E, which help increase the skin’s glow.

Ingredients to make almond and pistachio cream:

5-10 almonds

5-10 pistachios

1 teaspoon rose water

1 teaspoon aloe vera gel

Half a teaspoon of almond oil

Keep in mind that the number of almonds and pistachios should be equal in the paste.

Procedure:

Step 1: To make the cream, first soak the almonds and pistachios in water.

Step 2: After 20 minutes, remove their peels and grind them.

Step 3: After this, add rose water, aloe vera gel and almond oil to the paste and keep it in a container. Now, it is ready for use. You can use this cream for up to a week.

Application:

You can apply almond pistachio cream on the skin anytime. But for better results, use this cream every night before going to sleep. With the help of this cream, your skin will start to look fresh and spotless within a week.

Benefits:

The antioxidant properties and vitamin E elements present in almonds and pistachios make the skin soft and smooth, by relieving the skin of free radicals. It also treats nail acne, blackheads and whiteheads, by controlling the extra oil on the skin. Using the cream regularly can help you get rid of wrinkles and blemishes.

