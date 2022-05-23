This Easy-Peasy Desi Masala Pasta Recipe Is A Must Try

Pasta is one dish which brings a huge smile to the faces of children and adults alike. As a breakfast or even an evening snack, it has now become the favourite Indian meal. There are varieties of pasta that, we are sure, you have tried. But today, we will tell you something that’s loaded with flavours and tastes. This is a very simple recipe and you can prepare it in no time.

Ingredients for Masala Pasta

Advertisement

Pasta - 2 cups

Tomato - 2

Onion - 1

Mozzarella Cheese - 1 tbsp

Red chilli powder - 1 tsp

Ginger piece - 1 inch

Green chilli - 1

Chilli flakes - 1 pinch

Tomato Sauce - 1 tsp

Mayonnaise - 1 tsp

Green coriander chopped - 1 tbsp

Oil - 1 tbsp

Salt - as per taste

Steps to make it

Start by heating a vessel with water and add pasta and add a little oil to it.

Boil the pasta for 7-8 minutes.

Boil the pasta for 7-8 minutes. Now take out the pasta in a sieve and pour some cold water on top.

Now chop your favourite veggies like tomatoes, onions, green chillies and ginger into fine pieces.

Now grind them by putting them in the mixer and preparing a paste of it.

Take a pan, let it heat and put some oil in it.

Add the paste to the pan and fry it for 1 to 2 minutes.

Add mayonnaise, tomato sauce, red chilli powder, a teaspoon of cheese and salt to taste and cook for 2 more minutes. Keep stirring with the help of a ladle.

Now take the boiled pasta and put it in a pan and mix it well.

Let the pasta cook on low flame for 2-3 minutes.

Delicious Masala Pasta is ready. It is loaded with all the nutritious veggies and is full of taste. Serve it garnished with mozzarella cheese, chilli flakes, and freshly chopped coriander.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.