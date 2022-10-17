Try Out These 4 DIY Beauty Masks To Add Shine To Your Hair And Skin

Achieving a glass skin glow is a dream come true for some of us. However, the daily exposure to dust, pollution, ultraviolet rays, and a stagnant lifestyle shows up on our faces. Even our hair is not spared. Our skin and hair, both lose their glow and are stripped of their moisture and we end up having breakouts in the form of acne or pimples and even face the issue of scalp irritation, dandruff, hair fall, etc.

To tackle these problems, you can turn to herbal remedies. Whether it is in the form of some oil, powder, paste, or juice, herbal ingredients are essential and effective in skin repair and can easily be found in the kitchen pantry.

Here are a few hair and skin masks -

Neem and Tulsi Face Mask

Neem is ayurvedic and is described as a ‘universal healer of ailments.’ Just like neem, Tulsi too has medicinal and enriching properties. Try the homemade recipe of Neem and Tulsi for bright and blemish-free skin. Grind the leaves together along with cloves. Add some rose water until the mixture forms a paste. Apply it to your face and wash it off after 20 minutes and get a celeb-like glow.

Coriander leaves mask

Apart from adding flavour to a curry, coriander can also be used for skin care. Grind the leaves and add some turmeric powder and water to create a smooth paste. Apply the mask on the blackheads on your skin and keep it on overnight or until dry. It can help in removing blackheads from your skin and give you a radiant glow.

Neem and coconut oil

To bring back the lustre to your dry hair, make this homemade multipurpose oil. Take some neem powder or you can grind the leaves of the neem together. Warm up the coconut oil in a bowl and add the powder to it and keep stirring. Let the concoction cool down and then apply it from the roots to the tip of the hair to provide nourishment to the dry and lifeless hair.

Aloe Vera gel and Yogurt hair pack

Take aloe vera gel and add yoghurt and honey to it. Also, add coconut or olive oil. Apply this mixture to your hair and massage it well onto your scalp. This deep-conditioning mask will restore the natural shine of your hair, lock in the moisture in the hair, and help you get rid of dandruff.

