Try Out This DIY Papaya and Aloe Vera Face Mask For Radiant Skin

We all want a glowing face, but our busy lifestyles can make our skin look dull. Taking care of your skin becomes even more difficult in monsoons. Acne and breakouts are common problems during this time of the year because of the humidity and sweat from the heat.

To regain the lost glow, you can try a homemade facial mask that replenishes and moisturizes your skin. Making a facial mask at home with papaya and aloe vera will help you cleanse, tighten, exfoliate, soften, and brighten your skin.

Here’s a quick DIY that will make your skin healthy and baby soft.

Advertisement

How to prepare this facial?

Start with cutting the papaya, and mash it properly.

Add aloe vera gel to it and mix it well.

Apply it directly to your face and leave it for 20 minutes.

Now wash your face with regular water.

Benefits of this face mask:

You can get relief from the oily skin that this season brings. It aids in illuminating and enhancing the complexion. Additionally, this facial makes your skin glow and it also helps to lighten dark spots significantly.

Apart from this, you can also try cucumber and aloe vera masks. Vitamin C, vitamin A, and antioxidants found in cucumber help to keep the skin young and radiant by removing dead skin cells. Aloe vera, which has anti-aging and anti-bacterial properties, moisturizes the skin while also minimizing wrinkles and blemishes. One teaspoon of aloe vera gel and one grated cucumber should be combined to make a paste that can be used as a face pack. After 20 minutes, wash your face.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on information from several websites/media reports. News18 does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the facts. Before implementing these, please contact the concerned expert.)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.