Try These 5 Activities To Relieve Stress

Juggling between work and personal commitments can be tiring and stressful. Few circumstances are under our control, however, how we choose to respond to such overwhelming and stressful situations is completely on us. Too much stress can take a toll on your body and mind and it is important to unwind for the betterment of your physical and mental health. Here are some activities you can try for stress management that will help you alleviate stress:

Guided Imagery

Guided Imagery is a short-term strategy for stress management. It involves imagining yourself in your ‘happy place’ - whether sitting by the beach, listening to the waves, smelling the salt in the air, or the warm sand. Use a guided recording and close your eyes. With every sound you hear in the recording, allow yourself to feel like you are really there. This short escape from reality will help you calm down.

Meditation

Whether it is repeating your favorite words in your mind as you inhale deeply, or practicing mindfulness which involves being in the moment by paying attention to what your see, hear, taste, smell, and touch, you can practice meditation in any form.

Breathing

Anulom Vilom Pranayama is a breathing technique that is both a meditative exercise and part of yoga that teaches you to relax. It also helps reduce stress and calm the body and mind. The breathing technique is also known to enhance sleep quality.

Aromatherapy

This therapy works for stress relief. Scents can alter brain wave activity and helps in decreasing stress hormones in the body. Light up those scented candles, diffusers, or oil, and let your mind and body relax.

Yoga

Yoga involves stretching the body and forming different poses with slow and controlled breathing. This helps the body to relax. Here are a few yoga poses for you to try if you are stressed -

Cat-cow pose (Marjaryasana - Bitilasana)

Legs-up-the-wall (Balasana)

Corpse Pose (Shavasana)

