Try These 5 Effective Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Cold, Fever And Flu

Cold, cough, allergies and flu are the most common winter ailments. Their treatment usually involves over-the-counter medicines, such as antihistamines or antibiotics. One should definitely consult doctors before taking these medicines because their inappropriate use can cause serious side effects. Certain home remedies such as a saltwater gargle, staying hydrated can also prove to be immensely helpful. According to the Mayo Clinic portal, these are some of the effective home remedies that can help one get rid of cold, fever and flu.

Staying hydrated: Keeping yourself hydrated will make you feel better and helps in clearing congestion as well. Water, juice, clear broth (soup consisting of meat and vegetables) or warm lemon water with honey should be consumed for keeping the body hydrated. A better hydrated body helps the immune system fight the symptoms of cold.

Soothing a sore throat: A sore and itchy throat is another symptom of common cold, which can be treated with salt water gargles.

Rest: Getting enough rest will not only help in getting rid of some symptoms, and make people; feel less miserable. It can also lessen the duration of their cold. Rest helps the immune system in fighting the viral infection more effectively.

Honey: Using honey for treating a cough will not remove it fully, but some researchers have suggested that a single dose given at bedtime can suppress night time coughs in children. Honey can be given in a teaspoon or mixed into a cup of tea or warm lemon water. However, it should be avoided for children under the age of 1 year.

Warm beverages: Warm fluids like tomato soup, turmeric latte, etc. can help in providing relaxation to the body during cold and flu. These can also help in boosting the immunity levels.

