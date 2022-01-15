Try These 5 Fashion Ideas to Up Your Saree Game in Winters

Saree is a versatile clothing and all it needs is some creativity. Several Instagram influencers have already done the job for you by figuring out how to pull off this ethnic clothing in winters.

The charm and grace of ethnic clothing, especially saree is unbeatable. Saree has been worn by women for ages now. It has lasted the test of time and has also become more stylish with time. However, saree has always been linked with summers as it is believed one cannot carry the ethnic clothing during harsh winters. However, saree is a versatile clothing and all it needs is some creativity. Several Instagram influencers have already done the job for you by figuring out how to pull off a saree look in winters.

Long overcoat

Pair up a lengthy overcoat in an evergreen shade, such as black, off-white, brown, or the colour that goes with your saree. The saree and the long overcoat create the illusion of length, and will make you appear taller rather than obese. Drape your saree, pin it up, and finish it off with an attractive topcoat. To add more elegance to your outfit, you can pair it with some statement jewellery or you can include contrasting flowers in your hair bun.

Wear coat as a blouse

Instead of wearing a blouse, you can wear a coat as a blouse. Pair a mustard colour coat with a green-white, magenta, dark pink or a blue saree. This will give you a classy look while keeping yourself protected from the chilly weather.

Replace blouse with high-neck crop top

A great way to escape the winter blues and at the same time, keeping the casual look is by wearing a saree on top of a full-sleeve high neck crop top, or a normal full sleeve top. Put on the crop top, drape your saree, make the large plates on the pallu and you are good to go. To add a chic look, wear a fashionable belt or a traditional Kamar band to enhance your appearance.

Saree with Anarkali or Angrakha Kurta

You can pair your saree with a solid neutral Anarkali kurta. Though it appears as an unusual combo, if paired appropriately, it looks aesthetic. There are two ways you can pair the Anarkali kurta, either wear your kurta over the layers once you are finished draping and plating the saree. Now, loosely suspend the pallu and take it over the shoulder. This is an incredibly stylish and distinctive look and would attract attention when you walk in. In case you want to pair your saree with an Angrakha Kurta, wear a high-neck crop top, drape a saree and before throwing your pallu, wear the kurta. Now you can either keep your pallu loose or wrap it around your neck. Kurtas with saree give you a unique aesthetic look.

Ever tried an ethnic jacket with saree?

A saree paired with an ethnic jacket just amps up your style and will make you stand out. Drape your saree normally and wear a skin-colored thermal underneath. Now, before you put the pallu over the jacket, take it from over the chest to the shoulder and pin it to your jacket. Button up the jacket and add some stylish jewellery to add glamour to the outfit. A comfy and warm outfit that will keep your style game at the top. You can also experiment by replacing the ethnic jacket with a denim one.

