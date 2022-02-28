Try These 5 Healthy Treats for Your Dogs

Treats are a medium, apart from patting, that lets your pet know how much you love and care for them. In addition, treats may also be used for training purposes. And let’s be honest, as much as you like pampering your pooch, they too, want to garner all the love they can get from you.

Dogs love munching on treats, be it anywhere or anytime. But, unfortunately, the easily available treats for our beloved canines are processed, produced, and packaged, which makes them a less healthy option. Therefore, if you feel like feeding your dog through some treats, it makes more sense that you switch to treats that are healthy as well as delicious. So, we have concocted a list of treats that will hone both the qualities and, along with it, are easily available too!

Mango

It is hard to not like Mangoes. In addition, mangoes are the perfect treats for your pet as the fruit is sweet and is packed with vitamins such as A, C, B6, and E. Fill your dog’s bowl with small pieces of mango, and you will see the contents of the bowl disappear in no time.

Bananas

Loaded with healthy nutrients, bananas are loved by mostly all canines. However, make sure that their diet does not get loaded with fruit and is given in moderation since bananas have high sugar content.

Cucumber

Cucumbers are another healthy option for dogs, especially those who are overweight. With almost zero carbs, fats, or oils, cucumber can bring a balance to your dog’s diet and, eventually, their weight.

Honey

If given in small quantities, honey can be very fruitful for your dogs. Honey has anti-fungal and anti-microbial properties, which can help in curing various inflammation issues if your pet is suffering from one. However, make sure that the honey you feed your dogs is organic and is additives-free.

Berries

Berries will make your dog’s bowl colourful, which will make them more eager to hog on to them. Blueberries and strawberries are the most popular choices when it comes to healthy treats for your pet. However, make sure to maintain moderation.

