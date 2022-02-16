Try These 5 Ways to Take Care of Your Hair Apart From Oils

Bad hair day is a real thing! When it comes to hair, you will get all sorts of advice. Mothers will always suggest you oil your hair. While oiling the hair is the primary way to keep them moisturised, some hair oils block the pores on your scalp which eventually leads to hair fall.

Not just this, but, winters wreak havoc on hair health. It sucks up all the moisture of your hair resulting in frizzy hair that often appears like a broom. In such scenarios hair oils might look like the only solution. But what about people who are suffering from extreme hair issues like psoriasis, which usually appears during winter. Hair oils are a big no for them. If you are looking for ways to maintain healthy hair without the use of hair oil, then we have some suggestions for you. Here’s a list of a few ways to maintain your hair health without using hair oils.

Home remedies to keep them moisturised

Advertisement

There are many ingredients available in our kitchen that can replace hair oils in the best possible way. Ingredients like eggs, honey, curd, banana, fenugreek, and curry leaves can do wonders to your hair if used correctly and in a routine manner. They not only provide the required amount of moisture to the hair but also tackle many hair issues.

Say no to harsh products

In search of a perfect product for your hair, you might end up using many products that are full of harsh chemicals. This leads to a slow death of your hair. Always choose a shampoo or a conditioner that is free from alcohol, paraben, silicon, and Sulphur. Always do a patch test before using a new product.

Use heat protection

Advertisement

While using the styling tools keeps you up to the trend and make you look very stylish, they are the major reason behind the split ends, dry, and frizzy hair that eventually result in hair fall. Always use heat-protective spray on your hair before using hot tools like straightener, dryer, and curler.

Focusing on a healthy diet

While the aforementioned steps will help your hair in staying moisturised from the outside, you need to strengthen your hair from the inside as well. And to achieve this, a healthy diet should be your target. The most important element in your diet for your hair are iron and protein. Include green leafy vegetables, fish, pumpkin seeds, beans, chickpea, soybeans, and cereals in your diet. And for protein, consume cheese, milk, soy, lentils, peas, quinoa, and yogurt.

Sleep on silk and use a wide-toothed comb

Cotton pillow covers cause damage to your hair because of their rough texture. Their absorbent quality might even suck up your hair treatment products. Always use a silk or satin pillow cover as they support hair maintenance. Using the broad toothed comb will result in less hair fall.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.