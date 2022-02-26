Try These 5 Yoga Asanas if You are Suffering From Stress and Anxiety

In the chaos of daily life, people often forget to take care of themselves. Mental exhaustion can seep in due to busy schedules, work pressure, work-life balance, and other factors. However, if it starts taking over your mental health, it becomes a problem. There are various ways to tackle anxiety and stress. One such effective way is Yoga. Yoga is not only beneficial for our physical health but is also useful to keep our minds calm and at peace. Let’s look at some Yoga asanas which help in relieving stress and anxiety.

Sukhasana

Sukhasana is also known as the easy pose which helps in meditation and releasing the negative energy from the body. Sit on the floor with your back straight and your legs in front. Now, bend your legs and place your right foot under the left knee and your left foot under the right knee. Close your eyes and breathe in and out by sitting in this position for at least a minute. After this, change the position of the legs. It’ll help you feel relaxed.

Utthita Trikonasana

Stand straight by opening your legs sideways. Now, bend to your left side and try to touch your left foot with your left hand. Hold the position for at least 30 seconds and repeat the same on the other side. This yoga asana is said to alleviate anxiety. It makes you feel balanced and calm by releasing stress from your head.

Ardha Chandrasana

Start by standing straight by slightly opening your legs sideways. Now, bring your left leg up to the side of your body bending on the right side. Touch your right hand to the floor making a T with your body. This asana is not an easy one but if you try and hold the position, then it can encourage positive energy to enter your body and relax it. It also brings balance and improves self-esteem.

Viparita Karani

Sit on the floor facing the wall. Now, pull your legs up in support of the wall making an L shape with your body. You can also keep a boaster below your lower back to have better support. This position helps in calming your senses on a stressful day. It releases physical and mental exhaustion.

Balasana

Also known as the child’s pose, this asana brings stability and calms you down. Sit on the floor on your knees. Now, bend forward and extend your arms in front. This position will also make you feel light on your head and will improve sleep.

