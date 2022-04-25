Try These Asanas For Mental Peace, Increased Concentration and Stress Relief

In today’s chaotic life, stress is a major concern. Mental exhaustion seeps in due to busy schedules, work pressure and many other factors. These factors contribute to declining concentration levels. There are many ways to overcome stress and attain mental peace. One of the ways is Yoga. Yoga instructor Savita Yadav has instructed a few asanas to relieve stress and increase concentration. Let’s have a look into those.

Sukhshma asana:

As the name suggests, it is a small exercise to strengthen the joints of the body. Sit with both legs stretched forward. Keep your waist and neck in a straight line. Move both your toes forward and towards you. Do this at least 10 times. Now rotate both the claws clockwise 10 times and anti-clockwise 10 times.

Titli or Butterfly Asana:

Butterfly Asana helps to loosen up your lower back, hips, and inner thighs, which may ease discomfort and help you feel better overall. It can also have a calming, relaxing effect, which may help you manage and let go of stress.

To do butterfly posture, sit with your legs extended in front of you, and keep your spine straight. Bend the knees and bring both the legs towards the pelvis. Hold both your feet tightly with both hands. You can place your hands under your feet for support. Try to bring the heels as close to the genitals as possible. Take long, deep breaths, while exhaling apply pressure from the thighs and thighs towards the ground. Start moving both the legs up and down like the wings of a butterfly. Slowly speed up again. Breathe in and exhale. Gradually increase the exercise.

Gatisheel Gomukhasana:

To do this asana, sit in Sukhasana or cross-legged posture. After this, bring your left leg towards your body. After that place your right foot on the thighs of the left leg and bring it near your body. Now place your right hand on the shoulder and bend it from the point of the elbow and take it behind your back as much as possible. After this, bend your left hand from the side of the elbow and take it from the side of the stomach to the back. Now try to join both hands together. Hold hands behind each other behind the back. Stay like this for some time and breathe.

Sarvang Asana:

Asana, stand straight with both legs spread on the mat. Close the fist in such a way that the thumb is not visible. Now bend both the hands down and place the left hand below the left ankle and the right hand above the wrist. While inhaling, slowly move both the hands upwards from the side of the left shoulder to the head and exhale towards the right ankle. Keep the right hand down and the left hand up. Taking a breath again, bring it from the bottom of both the hands to the top right corner and bring it to the top of the head. Now turning to the left, bring both the hands down from the left shoulder to the left ankle. Exhale, keep the left down and right up alternately. Repeat this twice. Those who are troubled by the problem of lower back pain, should not do this asana.

Kapalbharti Asana:

Sit on the yoga mat while keeping your spine straight. After this, place your hands on your knees and take a deep breath. Now while exhaling, slowly pull the stomach inwards. Do it according to your ability. Pull your navel inwards and exhale for a few seconds. After one round is over, relax and close your eyes. Gradually increase the time duration of this easy. Keep in mind that in the initial phase you do not have to do with much force.

