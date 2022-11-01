Diwali festivities are over and most of us would have indulged in binge eating. After all, Diwali is all about sweets, celebrations and feasting with family and friends. Almost everyone on Diwali misses out on their diet regime and enjoys a flood of sweets, foods, and never-ending parties. Hence, it becomes quintessential to take extra care of your diet routine and feed your stomach with vital nutrients.

Are you looking for a natural way to flush out toxins from the body post-Diwali? There are many natural ways to cleanse your body and stay fit. Ayurvedic drinks not only help to lose weight but also detoxify the body from within.

Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar in her latest Instagram post has shared 3 ayurvedic-detox drinks that will help you in eliminating toxic substances from your body. Detox drinks undeniably work wonders for your health. From improving your digestion, and helping in the heaviness of the abdomen, to losing that excess weight you have put on during Diwali, detox drinks are something that everyone should include in their morning routine post-festive season.

Advertisement

Buttermilk

Advertisement

You can still lose the extra weight by consuming buttermilk every day post-lunch. Known to be rich in vitamins, proteins, and several minerals but low in calories and fats, it is the perfect detox drink that keeps your health on track. Add 1 tsp of ginger juice to fresh buttermilk for weight loss treatment. Spices like cumin, pepper, salt and Hing can also be added to the buttermilk.

Advertisement

Coriander-curry leaf tea

Being rich in antioxidants, this coriander and curry leave tea should be consumed daily if you are on your weight loss journey. To prepare coriander and curry leaves tea, you need to boil 1 tbsp of coriander, 1 pinch of turmeric, 5 mint leaves, 10 curry leaves, half tbsp fennel seeds and 1-inch grated ginger in 2 glasses of water. Then cover the pot with a lid and allow it to cook for 7-10 minutes on low flame. Turn off the gas and pour the drink into a cup. This detox drink will surely help you in reducing your weight.

Cumin-coriander-fennel tea

This Ayurveda digestive cleansing potion is a powerful drink that helps you in reducing weight while cleansing your body thoroughly. Boil spices like cumin, coriander, and fennel seeds in equal amounts (1 tsp) in 1 glass of water and cool down the drink. It can be consumed daily on an empty stomach. This drink helps to strengthen the digestive system, improve bowel movement, and promote a comfortable post-meal experience.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here