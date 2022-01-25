Try These Different Types Of Healthy Rotis In Winter

Roti, or flatbread, is something that most of us love. Indeed, 90 percent of Indians live on rice and roti as their staple foods. Below are some easy-to-make and healthy roti recipes that are great to relish in winter.

>Maize roti

Made from maize, this one is extremely beneficial for the body. Maize is rich in nutrients such as minerals, vitamins, carbohydrates, folic acid, carotene, and iron. Eating maize strengthens your immunity and keeps you full.

>Jowar roti

Advertisement

jowar is especially recommended for those who are gluten intolerant. Jowar flour is gluten free and contains great amounts of magnesium and calcium, which are helpful in keeping bones strong. Eating jowar roti in winter helps maintain the body temperature.

>Bajra roti

Bajra is very beneficial for the body since millet is a huge source of starch and it is completely free of gluten, just like jowar. This is the reason you don’t feel hungry soon after eating a few bajra rotis. Apart from this, millet contains a lot of nutrients, such as calcium and iron. Eating Bajra roti with jaggery in winter is a different kind of fun.

>Buckwheat roti

Buckwheat flour is often used by people who keep fasts during the winter season. Buckwheat contains Vitamin B complex and a lot of minerals. Consuming this helps increase good cholesterol and keep blood pressure under control.

>Ragi roti

They keep the body warm and improve immunity. Therefore, every day in winter, the amount of calcium in it strengthens your bones. Ragi roti tastes extremely good with garlic chutney.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.