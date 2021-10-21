Try These Five Tips to Get a Good Sleep at Night

A good night’s sleep is essential for everyday functioning. It not only keeps the body healthy but also ensures that an individual is mentally sound throughout the day. Proper sleep also maintains skin health and permits cell regrowth and regeneration. Lack of sleep messes up your internal body clock, causes mood swings, and can lead to a number of problems. Irregular sleep patterns or less sleep leaves you with imbalanced, dull, and dehydrated skin that is prone to wrinkles, scars, and acne.

Here are five tips on how you can ensure a ‘good night’ sleep for yourselves:

>Good quality mattress: It is important that you invest in a good quality mattress. An improper or poor-quality mattress can cause pain and low sleep quality. Good quality memory foam and Ayurvedic mattresses can be comfy and environment friendly. Quality sleep on the right mattress keeps your boy healthy, inside and out.

>Aromatherapy: It is quite effective in offering adequate and quality beauty sleep. Try lavender scent, as it can result in improved sleep patterns. After a hectic day, aromatherapy also calms the mind and keeps your skin healthy.

>Buy silk sleep mask: A good quality silk sleep eye mask will prevent light from hampering your sleep and most importantly it protects your face from wrinkles and dark circles. If not an eye mask, try the silk pillowcase and beddings for effective results.

>Deep breathing: After a long hectic and stressful day, we believe that sleep will come in handy. But not always that happens. At times the stress can prevent our brain from sleeping. A deep breathing technique can help in such situations. It will help you slow down the heart rate and shift your focus from stress.

>Blackout curtains: Blackout or room darkening curtains not just compliment the overall look of the room but will also prevent outdoor light from hampering your sleep. They even help in regulating temperature and block unwanted noise from outside.

