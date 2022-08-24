Try These Food Combinations to Speed up Weight Loss

You should avoid processed and junk food to achieve weight loss results. Most people have a notion that food and weight are directly proportional. As a result, they starve themselves thinking that it will help them lose weight. What many people are unaware of is that eating properly can also help them lose weight. However, you have to follow a healthy diet regimen. You should also avoid processed and junk food to achieve results early.

To be precise, how quickly you can lose weight depends on the right combination of food items in your daily diet. The right nutrients can aid you on your weight loss journey. For instance, the right combination of protein, fibre and carbohydrates could accelerate your weight loss process.

Here are a few food combinations you can try to achieve positive results in your weight loss journey.

Oatmeal and Berries

Add oatmeal topped with berries into your regular diet. These two foods are abundant in insoluble fibre. Insoluble food fibres are excellent for the digestive system.

Pistachios and Almonds

Consuming pistachios and almonds together result in positive outcomes when it comes to weight loss. Almonds are abundant in the amino acid L-arginine. L-arginine assists the body to burn more carbs and fats.

Chicken and Cayenne Pepper Sauce

According to WebMD, this combination is not only delicious but is also good for weight loss. Chicken is abundant in protein. One chicken breast contains fewer than 150 calories and can provide a person with about 27 grams of protein. Protein makes a person feel full for a long time as it takes time to digest while making sure that they do not feel hungry. Combining your chicken with a sauce made of cayenne pepper increases your calorie burn, as spicy food increases the body’s metabolism for a short time.

Bean and vegetable soup

A mouth-watering broth-based vegetable soup can be extremely filling. As a result, it leaves less room in your belly to consume higher-calorie foods. Adding beans, like chickpeas or black beans into the soup can increase the dish’s nutritional profile because they are rich in protein and fibre.

