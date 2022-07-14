Try These Hacks For A Better Manicure And Pedicure Routine

Self-love has become the most important part of our lives. And if we talk about it, it all starts from self-care, right? Manicure, pedicure, and waxing are among the top things that come to our minds when we talk of self-care. Here are some hacks you can surely follow for a better skincare routine.

Manicures

It often takes a lot of time to dry out the nail polish. If you are in a hurry, applying nail paints and dipping the hand in cold water for a few seconds will dry it asap.

Applying glitters to your nails definitely makes your hand beautiful, but it takes a long time to remove it. To take off the glitter nail paint easily, dip the cotton balls in the nail paint remover and keep it on the nail for a few seconds. This will make your task much easier.

Waxing

Often, even after removing the wax strips while waxing. It gets stuck to the skin, which can be the reason for dry skin. To avoid this, before waxing apply a few drops of oil to the skin.

It gets very difficult to get a wax done in the summer season due to moisture. To avoid this compress the waxing area with cold water or ice for some time.

These tips are not just for women but men too are allowed to love themselves equally. so follow these hacks and make your self-care routine much easier!

