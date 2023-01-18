Try These Hacks If You Want Your Lipstick To Last All Day Long

Lipsticks are one of our favourite makeup products. Who doesn’t like to amp up their outfit with a pop of colour on their lips? But the only problem that we end up facing every single time is its longevity. To make the lipstick last longer on the lips, we have to wear it again and again. But if you are in the office or somewhere outside, it gets difficult to do regular touch-ups. If you too are tired of your lip shades fading and wondering how to make them last longer, we have some tried-and-tested advice for you to follow. We’ve provided some easy tips that will enable you to keep your lipstick on, all day long.

Hydrate

Advertisement

Whenever you wish to put lipstick on your lips, you must keep them moisturised. Apply lip balm, both throughout the day and at night for this. The lipstick will stay on the lips for a very long time and keep them hydrated.

Use lip liner

Lip liner is used to avoid lipstick from spreading across and provide a proper shape to your lips. You should always go for a waterproof lip liner.

Go for long-lasting lipsticks

It would be best to buy such lipsticks that are long-lasting and liquid-proof if you don’t want to apply lipstick frequently throughout the day. Lipsticks with a matte texture also last longer.

Prep your lips

You should apply foundation before you apply your lipstick, just like with makeup. This will make your lip colour to be in its original state.

Use this hack

Once you are done with your lipstick, apply any loose powder to your lips. Then gently tap your lips with tissue paper. Repeat this process twice and viola! Your lipstick will stay longer now.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here