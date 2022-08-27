Try These Hacks to Peel Off Garlic Easily

The kitchen is not the easiest place to be. Be it chopping, peeling, cleaning utensils, or getting the food ready on time, every task in the kitchen could be challenging. However, better planning and a few simple tricks can make your life easier in the kitchen.

When we talk about peeling garlic, it seems like a much harder duty. Here are a few simple tips you should be aware of for peeling cloves of garlic. This will not only make your culinary tasks easier, but it will also save you a lot of time.

The most frequent way to peel garlic is to shake it vigorously so that the peels fall off naturally. This can be done with a box. Put the garlic in the box, shut it tightly, and firmly mix. This will separate and peel the garlic buds.

You can also use the microwave to peel the garlic. First, microwave the garlic knots for 20-30 seconds. Take them out. After that, the peels will easily peel off.

It makes no difference if you don’t have a microwave. Roast the garlic for a few minutes. Remember that garlic does not need to be overcooked. After this, if you take off the peels of garlic, they come off very easily.

You can also remove the garlic peel with a knife. Put the garlic bud beneath the knife and press down with your palms to emphasise the garlic. After that, the garlic peel will simply come off.

To easily remove garlic peels, soak them in water for an hour. Take them out one at a time and place them on the ground, then press. After that, the peel should come off easily.

