Try These Home Remedies to Get Rid of Acidity

Do you know what acidity is? The gastric glands in the stomach produce acid, which is essential to digest the food. But when the gastric glands create more acid than required for the digestion process, people feel the burning sensation below the breastbone. This is known as acidity. At times, the stomach acid flows back up into the food pipe, which is called acid reflux. Acidity is characterised by heartburn that is felt around the lower chest area. Burning sensation or pain in the chest is the most common symptom.

Skipping meals or eating at irregular times, eating just before sleeping, consuming spicy food, intaking high quantities of table salt or sugary products, low fibre diet, excessive tea, coffee, and carbonated drinks, junk food are some of the many reasons that cause acidity.

Advertisement

Fitness coach Nidhi Gupta, in her latest Instagram post, shared that certain lifestyle tweaks can cure acidity. According to Nidhi, the young generation has more acidity complications owing to their “sedentary lifestyle, high consumption of unhealthy foods." She opined that there are some exceptional acidity remedies, which can do wonders, present right in the kitchen.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWV0_NQhQWH/

>Soaked dried raisins (munakka) overnight

She suggested that one should soak five dried raisins overnight in water and have them the next morning on an empty stomach.

>A glass of buttermilk

One glass of fresh buttermilk can help in bringing down the acidity levels.

>Magic drink with spices

Nidhi said that one can prepare a magic drink with spices, by mixing crushed black cardamom, black pepper, cloves, fennel (saunf), turmeric, tulsi leaves in water. Once the mixture is ready, boil all the ingredients in water. Strain the tea and have it.

>Gulkand

Advertisement

The fitness coach stated that gulkand in water is also quite beneficial for managing acidity.

She further stated people with acidity issues should not keep too much gap between their meals. Late-night dinner should also be avoided to keep acidity levels in control. The nutritionist also suggested that people should not lay down right after having meals, and further advised to keep the head raised while sleeping.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.