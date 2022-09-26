Try These Natural Home Remedies to Get Relief From Sinus

Sinus, although not an overtly threatening disease, can cause pain, discomfort as well as woes and can be quite an ordeal to go through. The disease, which people of any age group can be susceptible to, can be caused by pollution, allergies or extreme cold. The effects are not only physical but can also be psychological as one can be left with prolonged swelling on the face, not to mention the pain in eyelids, fever and phlegm in the nose and throat.

In some severe cases, sinus can lead to bigger ailments like asthma. If you are suffering from this ailment or know someone who does, here are 5 simple home remedies that can help give relief from symptoms of sinus:

Advertisement

Use apple cider vinegar

You can drink vinegar mixed with water or gargle with it twice a day as the anti-bacterial and antifungal properties present in it balance the pH level in the nasal sinuses and clear the accumulated mucus. You can also hope to reduce symptoms of allergies with this.

Top showsha video

Coconut oil as a mouthwash

Use melted coconut oil as mouthwash and rinse your mouth with it for 5 minutes followed by rinsing the mouth with lukewarm water. It helps in combating the symptoms of sinus.

Consume honey

The consumption of honey reduces swelling of the nose and throat, which can occur during sinus infection. Honey contains anti-microbial agents that help fight bacteria and viruses. Drinking honey twice a day can prove to be beneficial for patients with sinus.

Advertisement

Detox bath

Fill warm water in your bathtub or bucket, add 1 cup of Epsom salt, half a cup of baking soda, 6 to 8 drops of tea tree oil and bathe with it daily for 15 to 20 minutes. Anti-bacterial agents present in it can help get rid of the sinus by removing all the toxins from your body.

Steam

In a bowl with hot water, add Eucalyptus, lemon, tea tree, geranium and lavender. Cover your head and torso over the pan with the towel. Next, inhale and exhale deeply from the nose for about five to eight minutes. This helps in providing relief from sinus congestion.

Advertisement

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home)

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here