Try These Simple Hacks To Keep Crockery Stains At Bay

We all love using classy crockery. When it comes to fancy eating ware, white is undeniably one of the favourite colours of a lot of people. We love having the food laid out in a white classy plate and bowl. With the modern lifestyle, many people have turned to glass and melamine crockery over steel utensils to give the dining table a classy look. Whenever any guests arrive, we serve them the dishes in the best white crockery as everything looks relishing in the white utensils. While it is all fun and chic to eat in the white crockery, washing it is definitely a task. If you have used oil and excess spices, they leave a mark on the crockery which is very tough to clean with regular soap and water. So, if you too want to enjoy your meal without thinking of the strains on your favourite crockery set, then follow these simple cleaning hacks.

Hydrogen Peroxide

Advertisement

One of the best hacks to clean stubborn stains from your crockery is by using hydrogen peroxide. You just need to mix two teaspoons of hydrogen peroxide in an equal amount of dishwashing soap and apply it to the crockery. Leave it for some time and then, scrub it after half an hour and your crockery is as shiny as earlier.

Baking Soda

Baking soda can do wonders whenever it comes to oil and spice stains. Make a paste by mixing baking soda in 1 bowl of water. Pour this paste on your utensils and leave it for 20 minutes. After around 20 minutes, rub the crockery with a scrubber and all the stains are gone.

Lemon and Baking Soda

While baking soda alone also does the magic but if you want even better results, you can use lemon and baking soda together. As lemon is rich in citric acid and has an alkaline nature, it is the easiest way to clean the crockery. For this, take 1 teaspoon of baking soda and a teaspoon of lemon juice in a bowl. Mix and apply it to the crockery. Scrubbing after a while will make the crockery shine instantly.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here