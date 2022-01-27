Try These Simple Practices To Beat Insomnia

Indisputably, the fast-paced urban lifestyle has given rise to insomnia and poor sleeping habits, which results in feeling tired and lethargic the entire day.

Not just this, but the uncertain, ever-changing, and ongoing nature of the coronavirus pandemic has added fuel to the fire.

All the health experts and elders in the family have always been advised to get adequate sleep, but the hectic work from home and binge-watching addiction to the OTT platforms evolved during the continuous lockdowns has made the idea of sleeping soundly through the night seem like a dream.

However, if a person is diagnosed with the condition it becomes highly crucial to seek proper medical help, but few lifestyle adjustments can help the mild symptoms like changes in diet and fitness.

Advertisement

Acknowledging the same, Yoga Trainer Mansi Gandhi posted a video on Instagram suggesting the simple yoga asana flow that can help to have a good night’s sleep if done before hitting the bed at night.

“Insomnia seems to be a silent malady affecting many. Whatever it may be, this simple practice that can be done in bed or just before you sleep will calm you down like a nice cup of chamomile tea," she captioned the video.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CYNjA_8j5oD/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=981445ce-7594-4170-8332-b07441f5a786

The steps to attempt the asanas are:

Sit on both the legs and bend forward.

Then bring both the hands near to the feet and rise to stretch the upper body.

Now sit in the butterfly posture without flapping the legs.

Then lie down straight on the bed with the hands resting to both sides.

Then twist on each side

Conclude the asanas with the bridge pose or raising the upper body while lying down and keeping both hands close to your feet.

The expert suggested the viewers practice these asanas slowly, in a calm environment, and asked to take three breaths on each side.

She informs that the person doing these asanas will need around 20 minutes and asked the viewers to give time to practice the postures.

Advertisement

She further urges to take the condition seriously, as lack of sleep causes many mental and physical issues, and asked to get checked if it is long-standing because these asanas can only help and shouldn’t be used as a cure to the condition.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.