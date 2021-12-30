Try These Simple Soups at Home in Winter for Weight Loss

Winter season is immensely enjoyable, especially in a country like India where hot and humid weather persists for several months in many parts. During winter, our blood circulation increases to keep the body warm. This requires more energy. Increased use of energy means more appetite and this is the reason most of us notice increased appetite during the winter season.

However, this means that people are at the risk of gaining weight in winter. To minimise this risk, here are some soup recipes which you can try in order to keep yourself full while keeping the extra calories at bay.

Cauliflower Soup

Cauliflower is one of the hot favourites in winter. It also becomes cheaper during winter. It is pretty rich in nutrients and has a lot of fibre. Several types of antioxidants are found in cauliflower, which would be effective in protecting the body against various diseases. Cauliflower soup provides very few calories. Therefore, if you want to lose weight, then cauliflower is the best option. Only 25 calories are found in 100 grams of cauliflower.

Mushroom soup

Mushroom soup is tasty and rich in protein. There is no better alternative to mushroom soup if you want to provide the necessary protein to your body while steering clear of weight gain. You can try different types of mushroom soups such as cream of mushroom soup or mushroom clear soup.

Tomato Soup

If you want to watch your weight in winter, then you should drink tomato soup. Tomatoes are rich in nutrients such as Vitamin C and beta carotene. Many types of antioxidants are found in tomatoes due to the high quantity of minerals in it. Tomatoes also protect against many diseases. However, don’t add too much cream and sugar to it as the benefits of the soup would be reduced.

