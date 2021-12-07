Try These Yoga Poses to Beat Winter Stiffness

Winter, especially in the northern half of India, may end up making us feel stiffer and craving warmth. Joint and muscle stiffness can be a frequent occurrence in this weather. It can also be very difficult for persons living with joint pain, arthritis or muscle-related issues. There is a reason why aches, pains and body stiffness become more prevalent in the winter season. When the weather is cold and the availability of sunlight is less, it leads to contraction and stiffness in muscles. Despite the fact that individuals are aware of the significance of remaining physically active, the cold weather causes them to slip into the harmful habit of lazing around.

Acharya Advait Yogbhushan, Founder of Himalayan Yogi Institutes, a Luminary Yogi and a Vedic science teacher advises readers to get rid of stiffness in winter, in a conversation with Hindustan Times.

Trikonasana (Triangle pose)

Trikonasana, also known as Triangle Pose, is a standing asana that can be done from both the left and right sides that strengthens and lengthens the hamstrings and groin while also stretching the hips and opening the shoulders. It ends up activating the core muscles which aid balance and stability. Beginning in a standing position with 3-4 feet between your feet, you can begin the asana. Turn your right foot outside and stretch both arms out to shoulder level while keeping your torso in front of you. The right arm, bending from the waist, will touch the right foot, while the left hand will be stretched straight above the ears. This asana can also be done from the left side.

Matsyasana (Fish pose)

It is a reclining chest opening asana in which a practitioner enters shavasana and lifts the chest with the help of the elbows and shoulders. It not only stretches the chest and neck but also relieves stress in the neck and shoulders. With the aim to improve respiratory health by stimulating deep breathing, and tones the parathyroid, pituitary, and pineal glands. Matsyasana is a yoga pose that stretches and stimulates all abdominal muscles. This pose is known as the “Destroyer of All Diseases."

Uttanasana (Standing forward bend)

It’s not about touching your toes when you’re standing in a forward bend. It’s also not about squeezing as much length as you can from your fingertips. Uttanasana, on the other hand, isn’t about the link between fingers and toes. It’s almost all of the things in between. The practitioner begins in tadasana and bends forward from the hips, bringing the chest towards the knees. Some people can touch their toes, while others can only bend to a certain extent. In any case, the practitioner must keep the alignment. It aims to benefit the full body greatly if done correctly.

