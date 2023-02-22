Agree or not, at some point in time, we all crave some desserts even when we are dieting. To deal with the same, we end up eating chocolates and some cookies which become very monotonous. But what if we tell you, we have something really amazing in our bucket today? Are we hearing some “finally"? There is an easy-peasy recipe to make bread mava roll which is loaded with flavours and is perfect for your sugary cravings. So, without further ado, let’s get started with the same.

Ingredients to make bread mava roll

Bread – 5-6 slices

Mawa – 1 cup

Milk – 1 cup

Cashew nuts – 8

Almonds – 8

Pistachios – 8

Sugar powder – 1 cup

Coconut powder – 1/2 cup

Cardamom powder – 1 tsp

Orange food Color - 1 pinch

desi ghee - as required

Steps to make bread mava roll

Start with preparing the sugar syrup. For this, take half a cup of water in a pan and heat it on low flame. When the water starts heating up, add half a cup of powdered sugar and stir it. When the mixture becomes a little thick and starts sticking a little, you are done with it.

Now take some bread slices, cut all four sides and separate them.

Take another pan and put mava in it and roast it on medium flame.

Once the mava is roasted well, mix orange food colour in it and then turn off the gas.

After this chop the dry fruits into small pieces.

Once the mava cools down, mix chopped dry fruits, cardamom powder and sugar.

Now, take this dough and start making cylindrical balls from it.

Put the milk in a deep bottom vessel and dip the bread slices in it first, then squeeze the milk by holding the bread slices in both palms.

After that, place the mava balls in the centre of the bread and roll it up.

Make rolls out of all of the bread slices in the same manner.

Now heat some ghee in a pan, add the bread mava rolls, and fry them.

Once they are fried well, dip them in the sugar syrup for 1 minute.

After this, sprinkle coconut powder on the bread mava rolls and keep them aside on a plate.

Your delicious bread mava rolls are ready to serve. Enjoy!

