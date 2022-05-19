Try This Delicious Aloo Kurma Recipe at Home

Indian food cannot be imagined without potatoes. Various delicious dishes are made using potatoes. Potatoes are very much liked by children also. Potatoes are also widely used as stuffing in many savoury and snacks preparations like Samosa, Dosa, Paratha, and Aloo Vada etc.

If you are fond of eating potatoes and want to try a new dish of potato, then today we are going to tell you a new and easy recipe for making Aloo Kurma.

Ingredients:

1. Potatoes boiled - 3

2. Onion finely chopped - 1

3. Tomato - 2

4. Bay leaves – 1

5. Cinnamon - 1

6. Ginger-garlic paste - 1 tsp

7. Turmeric Powder - 1/2 tsp

8. Cumin seeds - 1 tsp

9. Fennel seeds - 1 tsp

10. Coconut grated - 1/2 cup

11. Garam Masala - 1/2 tsp

12. Red chilli powder - 1 tsp

13. Coriander Powder - 1 tsp

14. Oil - 1 tbsp

15. Salt - as per taste

Process:

Step 1: First put the potatoes in the cooker and boil them for 2 whistles. After this, take the boiled potatoes out of the pressure cooker and allow it to cool down. Remove the skin of the potatoes and cut them into cubes.

Step 2: Now add finely chopped onion and tomato to it.

Step 3: After this, take grated coconut, fennel seeds and cumin seeds; put all three in a mixer grinder and grind them and prepare a thick paste.

Step 4: Heat a pan on medium flame and add 1 tablespoon oil. When the oil becomes hot, add onion, clove and keep it till the onion becomes translucent.

Step 5: Add ginger-garlic paste and cook for 2 more minutes. After this, add chopped tomatoes and cook it till it becomes soft.

Step 6: Now add turmeric, red chilli powder, coriander powder and garam masala and fry it with a ladle.

Step 7: After cooking for about 2 minutes, add chopped potatoes to it and cook it by adding coconut paste. Cook this mixture for 1-2 minutes.

Your delicious Aloo Kurma is ready. Serve it with hot parathas for lunch or dinner. This recipe takes around 30-35 mins to get ready. Try this at home and enjoy it with your family.

