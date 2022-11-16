Try This Easy Mushroom Sandwich Recipe For A Quick Meal

Sandwiches can be the best way to start your day, easy-to-make and healthy, right? They are ideal for all occasions, whether we are looking for a snack or a quick meal. Today, we are treating you to a delicious sandwich recipe; and if you are a mushroom lover, then it’s the cherry on top for you!

So without further ado, let’s get started with the recipe for a mushroom sandwich.

Ingredients:

Bread slices - 7-8

Button mushroom - 2 pieces

Garlic - 1 tsp

Onion - 1

Beans – 4-5

Cabbage – 4-5 tbsp

Capsicum - 2 tsp

Cheese cube - 1

Tomato sauce - 1 tsp

Oregano - 1/2 tsp

Black pepper - 1/4 tsp

Butter - as required

Oil – 2 tsp

Salt - as per taste

Recipe:

Start with chopping the vegetable onion, garlic, capsicum, and beans into fine pieces.

Now put oil in a pan and heat it on medium flame. When the oil becomes hot, add mushrooms, beans, onions and garlic, and fry them.

After frying all the ingredients for 1-2 minutes, add finely chopped cabbage and capsicum to it and cook.

Add black pepper, oregano, tomato sauce, and salt as per taste and mix well. After cooking for 30 more seconds, turn off the gas and take out the mix in a bowl.

Now take bread slices and spread butter all over them. After this, spread the prepared mixture well over the bread slices.

Now grate some cheese over it. Put pieces of capsicum and mushroom on top, and keep the bread slices in the oven to bake.

Take out the sandwich after baking it for 5 minutes at 180-degree centigrade. Now serve it with any of your favourite dips!

