Try This Easy Peasy Banana Cheela Recipe For Your Breakfast If You Haven't Already

Breakfast can be a little tricky on a daily basis, as we also have to get ready for work. But what if we tell you that we have an easy peasy and healthy recipe which can be prepared in just a few minutes. Wondering what are we talking about? It’s a Banana Cheela recipe that you can enjoy within minutes and load yourself with energy.

Every single house follows a common practice of making gram flour cheela for breakfast. However, when it comes to delicious food that is also healthy, the gram flour cheela falls short in this situation. Banana Cheela is the best thing you go can for when it comes to healthy food along with loaded flavours. So here is the recipe for the same.

Ingredients you’ll need to make Banana Cheela

Bananas – 2

Milk - 1 cup

Flour - 2 cups

Peanuts - 2 tsp

Fennel Powder - 1/2 tsp

Cardamom powder - 1/2 tsp

Butter - as needed

Nut Powder - as required

Jaggery - as per taste

Steps to make Banana Cheela

Start by peeling the bananas and cutting them into large pieces.

Now grind banana pieces, peanuts, cardamom powder, fennel powder, dry fruits powder, and a little milk in a mixer jar.

Put this paste in a sizable mixing bowl now.

To make the batter, whisk together the remaining milk, flour, and crushed jaggery.

Remember that the batter must be beaten in order to break up all of its knots.

Take a nonstick pan or tawa and heat it over a medium flame.

Put some butter on the Tawa when it’s hot and spread it all over.

The batter should now be placed in a bowl before being poured into the center of the pan and spread out to create the shape of a cheela.

After a while of cooking, flip the cheela over and roast the other side in butter until it is golden brown on both sides.

Your Banana Cheela, brimming with energy, is ready for your breakfast. serve it hot with any of your favourite dips.

