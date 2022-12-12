Try This Easy-Recipe For a Tempting Eggless Whole-Wheat Pancake

One of the breakfast meals that can be prepared quickly and effortlessly are eggless whole-wheat pancakes. They are incredibly soft, fluffy, delicious and surprisingly healthy — ideal for breakfast or brunch, as they don’t contain eggs or white flour. These pancakes are already sweet, thanks to a tiny bit of brown sugar or jaggery powder which is added to it. But they are even more appetising when some honey, chocolate or maple syrup is added to them as a garnish on top.

With simple ingredients, you can prepare this eggless pancake in only 15 minutes. This recipe will help you make fluffy, tender pancakes with whole wheat flour, milk, sugar and flavourings for a filling and nutritious breakfast treat. Try this tasty and easy-to-make pancake recipe.

Advertisement

Ingredients:

Sugar

125g whole wheat flour

Egg replacer, equivalent to 1 whole egg (Orgran No Egg — see tips)

300ml milk

Butter (for frying)

Orange segments, honey, maple or chocolate syrup (to serve)

Method:

Make space in the centre of the flour in a bowl. Pour in a quarter of the milk and the egg replacer.

Whisk the ingredients with the help of an electric blender.

Pour in another quarter of the milk, and whisk until lump-free before adding the remaining milk.

Allow for a 20-minute rest. Stir once more before using.

Melt a knob of butter in a small nonstick frying pan.

When the butter begins to foam, pour a small bit of the mixture into the pan and swirl around to coat the bottom - a thin coating is ideal.

Advertisement

Cook for a few minutes until the bottom is golden brown, then flip and cook until the other side is golden.

Repeat until all of the mixtures have been used, combining the mixture between pancakes and adding more butter for cooking as needed.

Garnish with orange segments and a dollop of maple syrup or your favourite pancake topping.

Advertisement

Recipe tips:

Egg substitutes like Orgran No Egg are offered by big-box stores and healthy food stores. According to the directions on the package, 1 tsp of Orgran and 2 tbs of water in this recipe is used. This is the same as one full egg.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here