Try This Easy Recipe for Delicious Pudina Paratha in Breakfast

Eating paratha for breakfast is a common thing in many homes. To make the morning breakfast heavy, parathas of different varieties are made. Keeping in mind the season, the selection of parathas becomes important. Pudina Paratha is not only good for taste but also for health in the summer season.

And therefore, if you have been wanting to try something new for breakfast, try Pudina Paratha. The effect of mint is cold.

Pudina Paratha is very easy to make and can be prepared in a short time. If you also want to try this recipe for breakfast, then you can follow our mentioned method.

Ingredients:

1. Wheat flour - 1 cup

2. Mint leaves chopped - 1/2 cup

3. Ginger grated - 1/2 tsp

4. Red chilli powder - 1/4 tsp

5. Dry Mint - 2 tbsp

6. Chaat masala - 1/2 tsp

7. Butter - 2 tbsp

8. Desi Ghee - 3 tbsp

9. Salt - as per taste

Process:

Step 1: To make Pudina Paratha, first sieve the flour in a mixing bowl.

Step 2: After this, add chopped mint leaves to the flour and mix. Now add grated ginger, 2 tsp oil and salt as per taste and mash the dough well. So that the mint and other ingredients mix well with the flour.

Step 3: Now, add a little water and knead the dough. After this, cover the dough and keep it aside for 15 minutes.

Step 4: After the prescribed time, take the dough and knead it one more time. After this make medium sized balls of the dough. Before this, take a bowl and mix dry mint, red chilli powder and a little salt.

Step 5: Now take a dough ball and roll it. Put the dry mint mixture on it and spread it all around. Now roll the paratha and then after that make a roll like lachha paratha.

Step 6: After this, roll the paratha by pressing from the middle. Now, take a nonstick pan/tawa and heat it on medium flame. When the tawa becomes hot, put paratha on it and roast it.

Step 7: Apply ghee on both sides of the paratha and fry it crisply. When the colour of the paratha turns golden brown, take it out. Similarly, prepare all the other mint parathas.

Now, the pudina paratha is ready, serve them with curd or chutney. This recipe takes only 20 minutes to get ready. Try this at home.

