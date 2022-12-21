Try This Eggless Recipe To Recreate Katrina Kaif’s Favourite Pancake From New York

When it comes to fitness, Katrina Kaif makes sure to never miss out on her workout routine and diet. But that doesn’t mean she misses out on delicious food, as many believe otherwise. The actress made this true when she visited New York City with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, this May. Katrina shared snippets of her time in New York City, including her favourite places and food items that she loves to eat. Among those, one that particularly gained immense popularity was a pancake from her favourite restaurant, Bubby’s.

The actress shared the post with the caption, “The Home of EVERYTHINGGGGGG, my favourite place ever Bubby’s."

Looking at which chef Neha Deepak Shah shared a simple pancake recipe without eggs at home. “Katrina Kaif’s favourite pancakes from Bubby’s New York! These were NICE. Someone take me to New York To eat these. But until then, let’s make it at home & that is too EGGLESS," she captioned the post.

Katrina Kaif’s favourite Pancake Recipe:

Take a bowl and add the dry ingredients to it. Mix them well with the wet ingredients.

Then, keep the stove at medium heat and pour some batter on the pan. Let it cook, then flip and cook the other side.

Once they turn golden brown, keep them on a plate with toppings of Nutella, strawberries and mixed berry jam. You can also add walnuts if you want.

Garnish the pancake with powdered sugar and serve.

Tips Shared by Chef Neha Deepak Shah:

Do not over-mix the ingredients while preparing the batter.

Always cook the pancake on medium-hot flame and pour in just one go while cooking the pancake. Also, don’t spread it like dosa. Let it cook.

Do not add butter to the pan while cooking.

Once the pancake starts bubbling, flip and then cook it on the other side. Cook for a few minutes and then serve.

