Try This Lip-Smacking Maggi Masala Aloo Paratha Recipe at Home

Parathas are one of the most loved foods in India which find a place on almost every breakfast table. Usually made from wheat flour, paratha is not only easy to make but also keeps us full for long. What makes parathas special is the fact that they can be customized in various ways. Some stuff potatoes in it while others like to fill paneer or methi. Whatever you add to a paratha, it only enhances its flavour and makes it even more scrumptious.

If you are bored with the same old aloo paratha and looking for something more delicious then you can consider bringing a delicious twist to it. The twist doesn’t require much effort but will definitely make you lick your fingers. All you have to do is add some Maggi masala to your plain aloo paratha to infuse new flavours into it.

To begin making the Maggi masala aloo paratha, first arrange the ingredients listed below.

Wheat flour – 2 cups

Boiled potato – 4-5

Finely chopped onions – 2

Coriander - 1/4th cup

Ginger garlic paste – 1 tsp

Green chilli paste – 1 tsp

Red chilli powder – 1 tbsp

Coriander and jeera powder – 1 tsp

Turmeric powder – 1/4th tsp

Maggi Masala - 2 pouches

Salt

Oil – 3 tbsp

Ghee

Once you have arranged all the ingredients, just follow the recipe below to prepare the paratha.

Step 1: Take a vessel and mix wheat flour, oil and salt in it.

Step 2: Keep adding some water and knead the dough well before covering it and keeping it aside for 15 minutes.

Step 3: To prepare the stuffing, take a separate plate or vessel and mash the potatoes in it.

Step 4: To the mashed potatoes, add onions, ginger-garlic paste, coriander, turmeric, red chilli powder, green chilli paste coriander powder, Maggi masala and salt as per taste.

Step 5: After mixing the stuffing properly, take equal quantities and make small balls out of it.

Step 6: Now, again knead the dough properly and make balls of it while keeping their size the same as the stuffing balls.

Step 7: Take one dough ball and sprinkle some dry flour on it. Then, make it flat using your palms and flatten it further using a rolling pin.

Step 8: Without making the dough too thin, add a stuffing ball at the centre of the paratha and wrap it from all sides.

Step 9: Flatten the dough first using your palms after applying some dry flour and then using a rolling pin.

Step 10: Keep a pan on low flame and add some oil or ghee on to it.

Step 11: Next, place the paratha on the pan and cook it from one side before flipping it. Cook the paratha till it turns golden brown

Step 12: You are all done. Enjoy the Maggi masala aloo paratha with some green chutney or chilli sauce.

