Try This Mouth-Watering Malai Mirchi Curry Recipe This Weekend

If you are a food enthusiast and love to experiment with different cuisines, you are in for a treat today. Let us introduce you to the very special Malai Mirchi Curry. This preparation will not only satisfy your hunger pangs but also add nutrition to your diet. This Rajasthani recipe, which is known as the epitome of comfort, is very easy to cook and does not take long. But the best part about the recipe is the spicy flavour that makes you want more of it.

Made with green chillies, fresh cream, carrots and a melange of spices, this easy-to-make recipe can be enjoyed for lunch as well as dinner. This recipe can be served with chapatis or some cooked rice. Let’s look at the method and ingredients of Malai Mirchi Curry.

Ingredients:

¼ green chopped chilli

1 chopped carrot

I pinch of asafoetida

¼ teaspoon dry mango powder

½ teaspoon fennel seeds powder

¼ teaspoon cumin seeds

½ tablespoon fresh cream

½ teaspoon black sesame seeds

¼ teaspoon powdered turmeric

½ teaspoon coriander powder

Salt as per taste

Chilli flakes half spoon

1 spoon of desi ghee

To prepare this delicious recipe, firstly place a pan over medium flame and heat desi ghee in it. Once the oil is hot, add some fresh cream and mix it well. Following this, add cumin, black sesame seeds, asafoetida and garlic to the heated pan. Saute them until the ingredients leave fragrance.

Then, add chopped chillies and let them cook for nearly around two minutes. After this, add turmeric powder and coriander powder to the paste and mix it well. Now, add chilli flakes and salt to it, and cook for a minute. Next, add fennel seed powder and whisk it well for a few minutes. Now, add dry mango powder or you can also add curd to it. Lastly, add finely chopped coriander to the mixture. And your dish is ready to serve!

