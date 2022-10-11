Try This Mouthwatering Matar Ka Dulma Recipe at Home

Matar Ka Dulma is a delicious dish in which green peas are used as the main ingredient. This dish is rich in nutrients and is very tasty. Today we are going to tell you the mouth-watering recipe for Matar Ka Dulma, which is not only delicious but will also give you a break from your routine food.

Making Matar ka Dulma is very easy. It takes only 30 minutes to prepare and you can easily give it a try at home. Let’s take a look at the recipe.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Ingredients for making Matar Ka Dulma:

1. Moong dal - 2 cups

2. Peas - 1/2 kg

3. Onion - 3 to 4

4. Garlic paste - 1 tsp

5. Ginger paste - 1 tsp

6. Asafoetida - 1 pinch

7. Bay leaves – 2

8. Turmeric - 1/2 tsp

9. Red chili powder - 1/4 tsp

10. Garam Masala - 1/2 tsp

11. Lemon juice - 1 tsp

12. Oil - 6 tbsp

13. Salt - as per taste

Procedure:

Step 1: To make Matar Ka Dulma, first wash the moong dal thoroughly. After this, soak it for 2-3 hours. Then, remove the excess water from the lentils and grind it with the help of a mixer grinder. Now take out the paste in a bowl and keep it aside.

Step 2: After this take a deep-bottomed pan and heat 2 tbsp oil in it.

Advertisement

Step 3: When the oil becomes hot, add a pinch of asafoetida to it. After this add the moong dal paste and fry it for 12 minutes. When the colour of the batter turns brown, turn off the gas. Remember to stir the moong dal paste continuously so that it does not stick to the bottom of the pan. Then take out the lentil paste and keep it aside.

Step 4: Now chop the onion and put it in the mixer and prepare a paste.

Advertisement

Step 5: Add 4 tablespoons of oil to the pan and heat it. After the oil becomes hot, add bay leaves. Then add ginger and garlic paste and also fry them till the raw smell is evaporated. Now add the onion paste and fry. Add turmeric, red chili powder, and garam masala to the spice paste and mix it well. Cook this onion mixture till the oil starts separating and the onions turn soft.

Advertisement

Step 6: After this, add peas and salt as per taste and mix it well. Cook them till the peas become soft.

Step 7: When the peas are cooked, add lentil paste to it, mix all the ingredients properly with the help of a ladle and cook it for about 10 minutes more. Then turn off the gas.

Tasty Matar ka Dulma is ready. Serve it with rotis or paratha after squeezing lemon juice on it.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here