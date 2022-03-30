Try This Nutritious Veggie Sprout Rice Recipe This Summer

Of late, experts have been touting brown rice as a healthier alternative to our ordinary white rice. From celebrities to influencers, you are likely to spot a packet of brown rice on their kitchen shelves. This is due to the grain’s host of health benefits that help one stay lean and active.

Now that summer has arrived, people are striving to achieve a summer body and have vowed to eat healthy. As everyone knows that the options are scarce when it comes to healthy food, we have dug up a super nutritious recipe for you.

This Veggie sprout rice recipe by nutritionist Nidhi Gupta is loaded with ingredients like brown rice that are rich in all sorts of nutrients. Nidhi detailed the process of making the dish through a video on her Instagram page and shared the ingredients as well.

To begin making veggie sprout rice, first arrange the ingredients below:

Sprouts

Boiled brown rice

Vinegar

Tofu

Soya sauce

Black pepper

Slit green chilli

Grated garlic

Veggies of choice

Olive oil

Salt

Once the ingredients are arranged, begin preparing the recipe by following the steps below:

Step – 1: Take a wok and put it on low flame after adding some oil to it.

Step – 2: Now, add grated garlic, split green chillies, and veggies as per your choice and quantity.

Step – 3: Next, add sprouts, boiled brown rice, salt, black pepper, vinegar, soya sauce and tofu to the wok and mix well.

Step – 4: Cook it for a few minutes and serve it hot.

Brown rice is believed to be more nutritious than its white sibling as it has more fibre content. In addition, it is also a great source of selenium and magnesium and can even help in reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes in people.

Sprouts, too, contain high levels of vitamins and minerals and are a great source of antioxidants. In addition, they are very low in calories and fat that makes them perfect for people aiming to get slimmer.

