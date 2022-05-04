Try This Soothing Mango Lassi Recipe On A Scorching Summer Day

With the summer season, comes the heat waves. To keep you cool and hydrated, during the summer what can be better than lassi, which is among the most loved beverage during the scorching summer.

Lassi, a creamy, frothy yogurt-based drink, blended with water and various fruits or seasonings, gives unparalleled relief from the heat. Many swear by it and can’t resist it. Here we bring you the recipe for mango lassi which is easy to make:

Ingredients for Mango Lassi Mango

Mango– 4

Curd – 2 cups

Sugar – 5 tbsp

Cardamom powder – 1/4 tsp

Mint leaves – 3-4

Tutti Frutti – 1 tsp (optional)

Method of making Mango Lassi

To make Mango Lassi, first, take a mango, peel it and take out its pulp in a vessel. Now, put the pulp and curd in a big blender and also mix sugar and cardamom powder in it. Add water as per the requirement and mix it well. Blend it three or four times, and turn the mixer off.

From the blender, empty the lassi into a separate vessel. Keep the vessel in the fridge for some time and let it cool. Once it has reached optimum temperature, pour the lassi in a serving glass and garnish with mint leaves.

