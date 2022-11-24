Try This Tandoori Green Garlic Paratha For Your Breakfast

Do you know what love is? Authentic and traditional breakfast recipes that satisfy your food cravings and at the same time feed your body with the most essential nutrients. As winter is here, today we will guide you about one of the best recipes that keeps your body warm and your taste bud satisfied. This recipe is specially made in winter as this is the only time when green garlic is easily available at the market. If you are a garlic lover and have not tasted green garlic yet, then this green garlic paratha recipe will prove delicious and gratifying to your winter soul.

This green garlic paratha recipe goes well with raita or pickle for breakfast. So, try to make this super easy and healthy recipe in your kitchen. Given below, we have shared the ingredients and methods which will be required to make this recipe.

Advertisement

Ingredients:

100 Gram green garlic finely chopped

2 cup wheat flour

Finely chopped onion leaves

4 Green chillies finely chopped

1 tomato

Coriander seeds

2 tbsp red chilli powder

Salt as per requirement

Coriander leaves 3 tablespoons chopped finely

4 tablespoons ghee + ghee to cook

4-5 garlic pods crushed

Butter for garnishing

Method:

Start with preparing Tandoori Garlic Paratha stuffing. For that, you have to first peel the dead skin of the garlic from the top and the tip. Then, wash, chop, and dry the garlic properly. Once you have done that, take the chopped garlic in a bowl and coriander leaves, green chilli, salt, red chilli powder, and dry coriander seeds. Mix them well and put the prepared stuffing aside.

After then, take a small, ball-sized portion of the dough and flatten it. Then roll the dough and prepare a big paratha from it. Now, take the prepared garlic stuffing and put it in the centre of the paratha. Roll it and prepare the paratha.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, let the Tawa heat and place the paratha on it. Let the paratha cook properly on one side first. Then flip it and apply ghee on both sides and let it cook on medium flame. Your paratha is ready to serve, you can now take it out on a serving plate and garnish it with butter.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here