Sarees have been a staple of our traditional attire since time immemorial. You can wear sarees to varied occasions which include cocktail parties, formal or official events, and weddings. It is fashionable and flexible. A saree’s charm is that it may be styled and draped the way you like. You may develop your own sense of fashion, and look stunning and confident in each.

Sarees are the most popular clothing item among Indian women, but not everyone can drape them perfectly. It’s absolutely okay to not know the trick. These days there are so many hacks available on the internet. If you adore sarees as much as we do, here are 5 really simple techniques to help you drape them perfectly the very first time you wear one. Take note of these points, and thank us later.

Go for lightweight sarees

Don’t even consider taking up your mother’s Kanjeevaram or Banarasi saree, if you are just starting out. Just avoid those lovely but cumbersome sarees and use lighter materials like chiffon or organza instead.

Pre-pleat the sarees

Pre-pleating the saree is an important step. It may sound strange to some, but this is a useful suggestion. If your saree can be pre-pleated and gathered with a pin, you can put it on similarly to how you would a skirt. All you have to do is split the saree into equal folds using a general estimation of your waist circumference. Put it all together with pins now and wear it like a skirt.

Pin it well

Without the pins that hold it together, a saree would be useless. We frequently undervalue them, but you need to have plenty on hand to fix a six-yard drape! Because this is your first time, try including a few to avoid making a mistake.

Choose a stylish blouse

You can let your blouse steal the show because you’re wearing a saree for the first time. Choose a distinctive look, which is stylish and complements your saree. Choose from a spaghetti-style blouse, shirt-style blouse, or crop top; all of these are fashionable and will look great on you with little effort.

Go for a shape-wear instead of a petticoat

Stop right there if you’re going to wear your mother’s petticoat. First things first: if you choose your mother’s petticoat, it is evident that you will experience fitting problems. Second, your choice of saree may not complement the petticoat you intend to wear underneath it, which can result in a poor fit. Choose a petticoat which fits you, or opt for a shape-wear.

