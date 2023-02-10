The use of makeup has now become an integral part of daily life for most of us. Although initially carrying the perfect makeup look becomes difficult for many women. Beginners often get perplexed regarding makeup products and their application techniques. So if you are a beginner and are worried about applying makeup for the first time, follow these simple makeup tips, which will help you get about applying makeup for the first time, then follow these simple makeup tips, which will help you to get the best look in minutes.

There are also countless beauty products available in the market and women who are going to do makeup for the first time often get nervous. So today we are going to share some basic makeup tips, for beginners, by trying them you can look your best and get ready in minutes.

1. Makeup preparation: Before applying makeup, clean the face properly with the help of a cleanser. Then wipe the face thoroughly by applying toner or a cotton pad. This will make your face clean. Now once the toner gets dried, apply a moisturiser choosing your right skin type.

2. Makeup base: To prepare the makeup base, first, keep a dot on the face by tapping the light foundation with the help of your fingers. Apply the foundation evenly to the face using light hands now. Then conceal your eyes with concealer after this. Apply the translucent powder to the face by moving it in a circular motion with the assistance of a makeup brush. Your makeup base will be completely prepared with this.

3. Eye makeup tips: To do eye makeup, first choose the eye shadow of your choice. Now with the help of a brush, apply it to the eyelids in a circular motion. After this apply eyeliner to the eyes. A lash curler can also be used to curl your lashes at the same time. Apply mascara to the eyelashes at the end and your eye makeup is done.

4. Apply lip colour: Make sure to colour your lips and cheeks after applying eye makeup. Apply blush to the cheeks first, blending it well. Now apply lipstick or lip gloss on the lips according to your outfit. Blend the lip colour with the help of fingers or by pressing both lips together.

5. Use a highlighter: Now use the highlighter to highlight the face’s jawline, nose, and forehead. For this, always remember to use upward stroke and also keep in mind to avoid using the highlighter excessively. Otherwise, it may spoil your makeup look.

