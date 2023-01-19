Salicylic acid and retinol are the new obsessions in the skincare market. Every skincare brand claims that its products have these components. Invariably, the price of the products is also high. While most of us are aware of these components, very few understand their benefits and usage. Just because a well-known brand is advertising its new product containing salicylic acid and retinol, it does not mean it is right for you. It is important to know what each component does to your skin and why you should use it. Here’s an all-in-one guide for you to choose the right skincare products.

Uses and Benefits of Salicylic Acid

Advertisement

First, let’s understand the uses and benefits of salicylic acid. Scientifically, skincare products are made up of either beta hydroxy acids (BHA) or alpha hydroxy acids (AHA). While these names are complicated, their abbreviations are known to many, thanks to ads. Both of these acids help to exfoliate the skin. Salicylic acid is a beta-hydroxy acid.

Salicylic acid has the potential to penetrate deep into your skin and it helps improve it by removing dead cells from the top layer, reducing redness, removing extra oil and clearing clogged pores. Salicylic acid helps in the treatment of other skin disorders brought on by unfavourable climatic conditions. There are many concentrations of salicylic acid serum on the market. Most of them have a concentration ranging between 0.5% to 2% which is ideal.

Uses and Benefits of Retinol

Now, moving on to retinol, this component is derived from Vitamin A and is part of the retinoid family. This is very commonly marketed as an anti-aging component. It enhances the formation of collagen which helps to lessen the appearance of wrinkles. It also enhances texture, tone and subtle lines. Therefore it is good for pigmentation, wrinkles and uneven texture that tends to arise as we age. Apart from this, retinol also helps reduce acne and boost cell regeneration.

When you are out to buy a retinol product, make sure that it has opaque packaging as the component deactivates quickly if exposed to light. Along with heat and light, oxygen is an enemy of retinol. Retinol products should always be packed in airtight containers.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here