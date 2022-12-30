Trying To Get That Glow Before New Year's Party? Add Besan To Your Skincare Routine

Do you remember the good old days when our moms and grandmothers believed in homemade beauty routines? Besan has been a constant and always topped the list of skin care recipes across generations. As winter is here, skin issues are common. Dry skin has always been a problem during the cold season, leading to the loss of glow on your face. That is where besan comes in. It helps remove spots and acne, brighten the skin, and improve skin tone. But to get the wanted results, you need to mix it with the right ingredient. We got you covered on this.

1. Curd- Curd is a great ingredient for removing the tan from your face. To make this pack, add two tablespoons of curd in the gram flour, apply it on the face, keep it until it is dry, and then wash it with clear water. This beauty recipe works fast to clean and moisturize the skin and also helps remove dead cells.

2. Rose water- Take 2 spoons of gram flour in a bowl and mix rose water as required to make a thick paste. Now apply this paste all over your face and neck and keep it for 20 mins before washing your face with fresh water. This skincare remedy will hydrate the skin and will also remove dead skin cells and the face will start glowing in minutes.

3. Green Tea- The combination of gram flour and green tea is also an amazing beauty hack that repairs damaged skin and reduces oxidative stress. For this, put green tea in hot water and make a paste by mixing green tea in 2 spoons of gram flour. Now apply it on the face and wait until it dries before washing off with clean water.

