Tulsi To Honey Lemon, 5 Tea Recipes You Must Try This Winter Season

Without a doubt, nothing is as comforting as sipping a cup of hot tea in the winter season. Snuggling up in your bedsheets with a newspaper in one hand and tea in another is something that everyone loves. Tea has been used for centuries as a natural healing beverage and contains several ingredients considered beneficial for your health. This winter season, you should enjoy the finest teas and experiment with new ones. Below we have mentioned some of the tea recipes that you must try.

Tulsi Tea

This simple recipe for Tulsi tea aids in boosting your immunity as well as weight loss. Try this recipe made with the goodness of basil, ginger, honey, and a touch of lemon juice. Take a utensil and place it over a hot flame. Pour 2.5 cups of water and then add tulsi, diced ginger, and cardamom powder. Now, slow the flame and simmer the mixture until just two cups of water remain. After straining the Tulsi Tea into two glasses don’t forget to add a squeeze of lemon juice and honey to it.

Kashmiri Kahwa

Traditional Kashmiri Kahwa is made to withstand the region’s frigid winters. The winter season is the ideal time to try this recipe. Aromatic spices like cinnamon, cardamom, and saffron, along with dried rose petals, make Kashmiri Kahwa. Heat water until it boils. Cardamom pods should be crushed before being added to boiling water with little cinnamon sticks. Five to six minutes of boiling. Rose Petals, Green Tea Leaves, and a lid are added. Turn off the gas and leave it for 6-7 minutes.

Cinnamon Tea

This tea recipe is made with only 3 ingredients that entail 1 Ceylon cinnamon stick, 8 ounces of water, and 1 tea bag (regular or decaffeinated black tea or herbal tea). Fill a pot with water and a cinnamon stick, then bring the pot to a slow boil. Wait till the water and cinnamon mixture has come to a complete boil. Your tea is ready to be served.

Black Pepper Tea

Black pepper tea is made by boiling crushed pepper in simple water, adding lemon juice and, if desired, honey. Ginger can be also added to the recipe. This black pepper tea recipe is a safe, all-natural home cure for common headaches and colds. If combined with a good diet and regular exercise, this tea also proves to be effective for weight loss.

Honey Lemon Green Tea

The Honey Lemon Green Tea recipe’s zesty lemon flavour will boost your energy level. As the winter season is here, boost your immunity with a dose of Vitamin C which is included in your Vitamin Tea. Bring water to a boil, then add green tea leaves. Let it boil for a minute. Add Zest lemon to the recipe. Squeeze 2-3 drops of lemon before serving and don’t forget to add honey as per requirement.

