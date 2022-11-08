Turkey’s International Visitor Counts Could Return to Pre-pandemic Levels by 2022

Turkey expects the total number of foreign tourists to reach the 2019 level by the end of this year, according to a statement made on Monday by Turkey Tourism, which welcomed 1,55,000 Indian visitors from January through September of this year.

According to a statement from Turkey Tourism, more than 2,30,000 Indian tourists travelled to Turkey in 2019 before to the Covid-19 outbreak that caused travel restrictions.

Turkey welcomed more than 4 crore foreign visitors between January and September of this year compared to 5.2 crore during the same time last year, generating USD 34.5 billion in tourism-related earnings. By the end of this year, Turkey expects to accommodate over 5 crore international visitors, including 2,40,000 Indian tourists, breaking previous records and surpassing the pre-pandemic levels of 2019.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEOS

Advertisement

Turkey anticipates a healthy destination wedding and honeymoon market given that India’s wedding season is currently in full gear. According to Turkey Tourism, this will aid the nation in bringing in an additional USD 44 billion from tourism.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here