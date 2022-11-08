Home » News » Lifestyle » Turkey’s International Visitor Counts Could Return to Pre-pandemic Levels by 2022

Turkey’s International Visitor Counts Could Return to Pre-pandemic Levels by 2022

Turkey anticipates a healthy destination wedding and honeymoon market given that India's wedding season is currently in full gear. This will assist the nation in bringing in an additional USD 44 billion from tourism

By: Lifestyle Desk

Edited By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: November 08, 2022, 18:57 IST

New Delhi, India

Turkey anticipates hosting more than 5 million foreign visitors by the end of this year, including 2,40,000 Indian tourists. (Image: Shutterstock)
Turkey anticipates hosting more than 5 million foreign visitors by the end of this year, including 2,40,000 Indian tourists. (Image: Shutterstock)

Turkey expects the total number of foreign tourists to reach the 2019 level by the end of this year, according to a statement made on Monday by Turkey Tourism, which welcomed 1,55,000 Indian visitors from January through September of this year.

According to a statement from Turkey Tourism, more than 2,30,000 Indian tourists travelled to Turkey in 2019 before to the Covid-19 outbreak that caused travel restrictions.

Turkey welcomed more than 4 crore foreign visitors between January and September of this year compared to 5.2 crore during the same time last year, generating USD 34.5 billion in tourism-related earnings. By the end of this year, Turkey expects to accommodate over 5 crore international visitors, including 2,40,000 Indian tourists, breaking previous records and surpassing the pre-pandemic levels of 2019.

Turkey anticipates a healthy destination wedding and honeymoon market given that India’s wedding season is currently in full gear. According to Turkey Tourism, this will aid the nation in bringing in an additional USD 44 billion from tourism.

first published: November 08, 2022, 18:57 IST
last updated: November 08, 2022, 18:57 IST

