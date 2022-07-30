Turmeric to Baking Soda, Home Remedies for Swollen Lips

Usually, medication, insect bites, or allergic foods lead to swollen lips. There are some home remedies one can try to get rid of swollen lips. Before any medication, please consult a doctor to understand the issue. First let us understand why lips get swollen even without insect bites, and medication.

The main reasons behind this condition are -

Nutritional deficiencies

Dehydration

Viral infection

Dryness

Injury or cut

Allergic reaction to a food product

Insect bite

Bad lip care products

Extreme climatic condition

If the conditions of the lips deteriorate, cuts and bleeding may start to appear. The person may not be able to eat or drink because of the pain.

Effective home remedies to cure swollen lips:

Ice Cubes- They can get you instant relief from the pain. After every 10 minutes repeat the process. This may even help to heal the cuts and bleeding parts of the lips. Make sure to wrap the ice cube in a soft cloth and then apply it to the lips.

Warm water- It helps increase the level of blood circulation in the body. It may soothe the pain on the lips because of swelling. Soak the warm water on a cloth and wring it up. For 10 minutes, leave the warm cloth on the lips.

Turmeric- The curcumin present in turmeric helps treat wounds and cuts on lips. In fact, Turmeric is known for its healing properties. Hence it can help reduce swollen lips and cuts. You can prepare an ointment using Fuller’s earth and cold water. Apply the paste to the lips. Allow the paste to get dry and then wash it with lukewarm water.

Aloe Vera- Aloe Vera is surely one of the trusted products for skin care and lip care. Use Aloe Vera only when the lips swell because of mosquito bites, insect bites, or allergic reactions. Apply the gel to the affected part and massage it gently.

Baking Soda- It can be used to cure swollen lips if caused by fever blisters, allergic reactions, or insect bites. Apply baking soda with water. Then gently massage the area with the paste. Keep it for 10 minutes and then wash it off.

Other home remedies which might be used are honey, tea tree oil, witch hazel, coconut oil, and Epsom salt. (Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

