Digestion plays a very important role in our well-being as well as our body. The process of digestion is not only about breaking down food and providing our body with the required nutrients. It is an essential requirement of a healthy life. In recent times, studies have shown that many spices present in our kitchen stimulate the liver to secrete bile that has a higher amount of bile acids.

Bile acids are extremely important for fat digestion, as well as the absorption of food in our bodies. You should reset your upper digestive strength and efficiency, naturally with herbs, foods and spices. Following are the spices that have been used for thousands of years with incredible success:

Ginger

Ginger consists of phenolic compounds that are known to relieve gastrointestinal irritations. It plays an important role in saliva and bile production. Animal studies have demonstrated that ginger promotes enhanced intestinal lipase activity, which is an enzyme used in digestion. Ginger helps to reduce intestinal contractions by relaxing the intestinal muscles and allowing digested food to easily pass.

Turmeric

Almost every Indian dish is cooked by mixing haldi (turmeric) in it. It not only gives colour to the dish but is also known for its healing properties. Turmeric is an antioxidant, anti-bacterial and anti-viral spice.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon helps to keep blood sugar levels steady and supports good digestion. This spice provides a naturally sweet flavour in breakfast dishes and baked goods.

Fennel seeds

Fennel seeds (saunf) are a very good source of dietary fibre. It has metabolically inert insoluble fibre, so it increases the bulk of the food that we eat as it goes through our digestive system. This reduces constipation problems. Its fibre protects your colon.

Fenugreek seeds

Fenugreek seeds (methi) are also very good for your health. Along with controlling your blood sugar, the use of fenugreek seeds is very beneficial for the stomach as well. Fenugreek seeds act like a natural digestive. Apart from this, fenugreek seeds also help to remove toxins from the body.

Cumin seeds

Cumin is among the most powerful digestive tonic of the five spices of digestion. It has a strong taste and helps to cool the digestive system while boosting digestive strength. It helps in the proliferation of good microbes along with the detoxification of the intestinal tract.

