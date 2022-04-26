Turmeric to Papaya, the Low-Cost Face Masks to Give You Glowing Skin

Summer has arrived, and the resultant heat and pollution can damage the skin, and cause tan and dark spots on the face. It also often makes the skin oily and dull. The food we eat also affects our skin. That is why doctors recommend taking proper nutrition and a balanced diet. Face cleaners are expensive. But don’t worry, here is a list of a few face packs that can be made with the ingredients available at a low cost.

Tomato lemon mask: Take one tomato and crush it. Then add two tablespoons of lemon juice. Mix it well and apply it to the face and neck. Then leave the mask for 20 mins and wash it off with cold water. This mask will help in removing any tan on the skin and will make it look brighter.

Turmeric mask: One of the popular ingredients to use in homemade masks is turmeric. It has medicinal properties and helps in reducing blemishes and keeps the skin flawless. To prepare this mask take 3 tablespoons of lemon juice, and 1 tablespoon of turmeric powder and mix them well. Then apply it on the face and keep it for 20 mins and then wash it.

Banana yoghurt mask: Take a banana, mash it and mix it well with two tablespoons of curd and 1 tablespoon of honey. Then apply it all over the face and let it dry. Keep the mask for 30 mins and then wash it off with cold water. Use this mask twice a week for glowing and baby soft skin.

Oatmeal mask: Mix oats powder, turmeric, almond powder, honey and a little milk to make a face cleanser. Apply on the face for 5 mins and massage gently for 2 to 3 mins. Then wash it with lukewarm water. Oatmeal acts as a dry natural scrubber. Almond powder removes dead cells and brightens the face. Turmeric gives freshness to the skin. Overall this face mask is one of the best for summer.

Papaya face mask: Papaya is extremely good for the skin as it is rich in vitamin A and C. It also contains a special enzyme called papain that fades dark circles, and blemishes and cures skin impurities. Take 8 to 10 cubes of raw papaya and mash them. Then add 1 tablespoon of milk or malai and 1 tablespoon of honey and make a smooth paste. Then apply it to the face and neck. Let it sit for 15 mins and then clear it off with lukewarm water.

